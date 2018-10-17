Image copyright Tim Flaxman Image caption Mr Flaxman and his neighbour dug up the bombs in their gardens in Burgh Castle, Norfolk

An inventor kept a metal pipe under a bench for two years before discovering it to be a World War Two mortar bomb.

Tim Flaxman dug the metal object up in his garden in Burgh Castle, Norfolk.

He was about to take them to the scrap yard, along with three from his neighbour's garden, but the neighbour decided to called police first, who sent out bomb disposal experts.

Mr Flaxman, whose house is on the site of a former military base, said it was all "rather alarming."

Army bomb disposal experts identified the suspect metal devices as World War Two vintage 29mm spigot mortar bombs, used for ground-based target practice.

The bombs were concrete-filled and did not contain any explosives, an Army spokesman confirmed.

Image copyright Tim Flaxman Image caption Army bomb disposal experts told Mr Flaxman the concrete-filled mortar bombs would have been used for target practice during World War Two

Mr Flaxman, 58, also gave the bomb experts an empty hand grenade which had been used as a doorstop after being in the family for years.

"It never bothered me, but it does cause alarm to other people, so it's good that the bomb squad have taken it away," he said.