King's Lynn High Street closed after charity shop fire
- 18 October 2018
Part of a High Street has been closed after fire broke out in a charity shop, prompting a warning by the fire service to avoid the area.
Eight appliances were sent to the Sue Ryder store in King's Lynn at about 10:30 BST.
Surrounding buildings were evacuated and the end of the road near Saturday Market Place was closed.
At this stage there is no indication whether anyone has been injured. Norfolk Police are also at the scene.
Police said nearby Baker Lane Car Park had also been closed.