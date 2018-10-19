Image copyright Mahala M Clarke Image caption The Sue Ryder shop has been destroyed internally but firefighters stopped the fire spreading along the High Street

Investigators picking their way through the blackened shell of a fire-hit charity shop say its external walls are "sound".

Some 50 firefighters were sent to the Sue Ryder shop on the High Street in King's Lynn on Thursday morning.

Part of the High Street was closed and nearby buildings were evacuated.

Norfolk Fire Service group manager Pete Rowe said the shop had been destroyed internally, but the cause of the fire has not been established.

Image copyright Dexter Rissmann Image caption A plume of smoke could be seen above the High Street on Thursday

The heat of the blaze and smoke had caused some minor damage to other buildings.

Firefighters were on site overnight to check for hotspots, but the fire did not reignite and an investigation into the cause began on Friday.

'Great job'

A cordon remained in place on Friday.

Mr Rowe said: "The type of fire was a major concern - the proximity of other buildings and the age of the building - there's not quite as much inherent fire safety as there is in new ones.

"The service sent a lot of crews in the early stages, and it paid off because they did a great job stopping it spreading into the two side buildings."

He said it was "excellent" that an off-duty fire officer helped keep the public informed and evacuated the High Street, including shops and flats.

People who were in the shop are due to be interviewed and all possible causes investigated, Mr Rowe said, adding that it was "far too early" to say what may have started the fire.

A spokeswoman for Sue Ryder, which provides palliative, neurological and bereavement support, said it would be looking at ways of making up for lost funds.

"To give an idea of the impact of a loss of sales, a month's takings at a Sue Ryder shop of this size could pay for a hospice nurse for two months," she said.