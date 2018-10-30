Image copyright Hemsby Lifeboat Image caption Emergency services were called to reports that a car had gone into the water at Horning on Monday night

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car ended up in the Norfolk Broads, sparking a late-night rescue operation.

Emergency services were called to reports that a car had been driven into the water at Ferry Inn, Horning, at about 23:40 GMT on Monday.

Police said three men jumped in after the car to help rescue the driver.

A boat was launched by Norfolk Fire Service, with the men then put into the care of the ambulance service.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was arrested after being discharged from hospital and remains in custody, a police spokeswoman said.

Hemsby Lifeboat, which attended the scene alongside police, the fire service and coastguard, searched the water afterwards to check no-one else had been in the car.