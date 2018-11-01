Image copyright Norfolk County Council Image caption The four routes proposed will connect the Broadland Northway between the A1067 and the A47 west of Norwich

Four routes have been put forward to complete the Norwich northern bypass.

The options will close the existing gap in Norwich's Broadland Northway, formerly known as the Northern Distributor Road.

A link between the A1067 in the north of the city to the A47 to the west had been opposed by people wanting to protect the environmentally sensitive Wensum Valley.

Three new dual carriageways and an upgrade to the B1535 form the options.

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council's Environment, Development & Transport Committee, said all routes had their benefits "particularly in terms of changing the way people travel through the area".

"We've also given careful consideration to minimising and mitigating the impact of any construction on the natural environment," he said.

Image copyright Norfolk County Council Image caption The western bypass link will affect several Norfolk villages including Ringland

Mr Wilby said the council would be seeking 90% of the cost of the funding from the Department for Transport with the remainder being funded by the authority and local enterprise partnerships.

The four options

• Option A includes a 7.2 mile single carriageway upgrade to the B1535 and A1067, and makes use of existing bridge across the River Wensum at Attlebridge. It is expected to carry 10,000 vehicles a day by 2040 and will cost £60m

• Option B will feature a new dual carriageway and upgrade of the A1067 totalling 5.2 miles and includes a new 660-metre viaduct crossing the Wensum. This route would carry around 30,000 vehicles a day by 2040 and cost £155m

• Option C will also see construction of a new dual carriageway and upgrade of the A1067 with the Wensum being crossed by a 720 metre-long viaduct. This route is predicted to carry 32,000 vehicles a day by 2040 and cost £153m

• Option D is similar to Option C at its northern end, however it then links to the A47 further east at the junction with Taverham Road. At 3.6 miles long it would also include the building of a viaduct. It is the most expensive at £161m and would carry about 31,000 vehicles a day by 2040

If approved by councillors next week, the public will be able to comment during a consultation running 26 November-18 January.

But in August, Jenn Parkhouse, chairwoman of the Wensum Valley Alliance, described a previous public consultation as "flawed".

"To connect these routes would have an enormous environmental impact on the area's wildlife and run-off would damage the quality of the river - quite apart from the air pollution," she said.