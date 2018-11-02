Image copyright N Chadwick/Geograph Image caption The attack happened just before Christmas at a takeaway in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich city centre

A man who bit off a chunk of "a stranger's" ear in a kebab shop has been jailed for three years.

The court heard Robbie Hisgrove, 24, attacked the man on 23 December 2017 because he felt he was upsetting a woman inside the takeaway, in Norwich.

The defendant admitted causing grievous bodily harm, at Norwich Crown Court.

In sentencing, judge Andrew Shaw noted Hisgrove had been drinking before the incident and said: "You have disfigured him for the rest of his life."

Each time he catches a glimpse of himself in the mirror it will be a reminder of when you, a complete stranger, bit off part of his ear," he said.

'Impulsive' attack

Prosecutors said the victim felt embarrassed by his injury.

The court heard it happened after the defendant overheard an "incident" which did not involve him at the takeaway in Prince of Wales Road, in Norwich city centre, and decided to intervene.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating, described the attack as "impulsive" and said: "The point of contact between teeth and ear was a couple of seconds at the most."

He said Hisgrove, of Goulburn Road in Norwich, expressed remorse and had no previous convictions.