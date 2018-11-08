Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to South Market Road on Wednesday night after reports a man had been stabbed

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed in Great Yarmouth.

Police were called to South Market Road at 22:20 GMT on Wednesday after receiving reports of a stabbing.

The victim, in his 50s, had sustained "serious injuries" and was taken to the James Paget Hospital, but died shortly after arrival.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, both from the Great Yarmouth area, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Temp Ch Supt Chris Balmer said the force does not believe there to be any threat to the wider public.