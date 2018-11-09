Image caption Forensics officers were at the house where a man died after being stabbed

A woman arrested after the fatal stabbing of a man in a seaside town has been released under investigation.

The man, in his 50s, was found injured in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth on Wednesday night.

He was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. Two people from the town were arrested.

The woman, in her 50s, has been released while a man, in his 60s, is still being questioned on suspicion of murder.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Friday.

Inquiries are continuing and a police cordon remains around the house where the victim lived.

Temp Ch Supt Chris Balmer said the force did not believe there was any threat to the wider public.