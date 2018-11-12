Image copyright Pete Chambers Image caption The 37a service between East Harling and Norwich caught fire in Carleton Rode

A bus had to be evacuated when it caught fire during the rush hour.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Hall Road, Carleton Rode, in Norfolk at 07:24 GMT.

Crews from Wymondham and Sprowston attended the blaze, but no injuries were reported.

On Twitter, bus service operator Konect Bus said there was an "incident" on their 37a service, but when contacted by the BBC for more information it said it had "no comment".

The 37a route connects the village of East Harling in south-west Norfolk with Norwich.

Network disruption update - 37a East Harling to Norwich is still expected at 1015 and will operate 60 minutes late throughout journey to Norwich. A relief bus has been added at Mulbarton at 1017 to operate this section of route on time. Sorry for this delay. — Konectbus (@konectbuses) November 12, 2018

In a later tweet, Konect Bus said a replacement service was sent to collect passengers and they apologised "for any inconvenience caused".

The fire service said it used "absorbent materials to contain an oil spill."