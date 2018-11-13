Norfolk

Great Yarmouth stabbing: Man released on bail

  • 13 November 2018
Rutland Villa
Image caption The 56-year-old victim died from a single stab wound at a property in South Market Road

A man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail while police inquiries continue.

The man, in his 60s, was arrested last week after a 56-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on 7 November.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the victim died from a single stab wound.

Police are continuing to appeal for information following the incident in South Market Road at about 22:20 GMT.

No further action will be taken against a woman in her 50s who was arrested in connection with the investigation and later released, police said.

