Lorry carrying 600 turkeys overturns near Norwich
A lorry carrying 600 live turkeys has overturned, blocking a major road and leaving an oil spillage.
It happened on on the A47 at Easton, near Norwich, just before 07:30 GMT on Wednesday.
Norfolk Police warned of "significant" delays, and one driver said there was "chaos" on back roads in the area because of diversions.
A spokeswoman said the lorry driver had been taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious.
Police said the animals were "fine" and a welfare expert had gone to the scene.
It happened on the Norwich-bound side of the road but both sides were closed between Easton and Honningham.
Work to recover the lorry was still taking place four hours after the incident.