Lorry carrying 600 turkeys overturns near Norwich

  • 14 November 2018
Overturned lorry. Image copyright Highways England
Image caption The lorry overturned on a busy stretch of the A47 near Norwich just before the morning rush hour

A lorry carrying 600 live turkeys has overturned, blocking a major road and leaving an oil spillage.

It happened on on the A47 at Easton, near Norwich, just before 07:30 GMT on Wednesday.

Norfolk Police warned of "significant" delays, and one driver said there was "chaos" on back roads in the area because of diversions.

A spokeswoman said the lorry driver had been taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police said the animals were "fine" and a welfare expert had gone to the scene.

Image copyright Highways England
Image caption The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital

It happened on the Norwich-bound side of the road but both sides were closed between Easton and Honningham.

Work to recover the lorry was still taking place four hours after the incident.

