Image copyright Geograph/Richard Humphrey Image caption House of Fraser is based in the Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich

Department store House of Fraser is to close its branch in Norwich, it has been announced.

The operator of Chapelfield shopping centre, where the shop is based, said it had been unable to agree terms with House of Fraser's new owner Sports Direct.

Intu said it had been told the store would close "next year" as part of a "national stores review".

The BBC has attempted to contact Sports Direct for a comment.

"We have had a number of meetings with Sports Direct to try to agree terms," Intu said in a statement.

Image caption House of Fraser opened in Norwich in 2005

"While we cannot discuss the detail, we have not been able to reach an agreement."

Intu said it was now in negotiations with other brands looking to open stores at Chapelfield, while existing companies were reviewing "their presence" in Norwich.

House of Fraser has been the centre's flagship tenant with its three-storey shop, ever since Chapelfield opened in 2005.

The chain was bought out by Mike Ashley's Sports Direct in August for £90m after the chain went into administration.

The Norwich branch did not appear on the initial list of planned closures, but on Sunday it was reported there could be more store closures after property landlords rejected Sports Direct's rent proposals.