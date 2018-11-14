Image caption Police said they were called to reports of an "altercation" involving a "number of males"

Two men have been stabbed near Norwich railway station, police said.

Officers were called to Thorpe Road at 15:20 GMT to reports of an altercation involving "a number of males", said Norfolk Police.

A spokeswoman said two men had suffered knife wounds and had been taken to hospital. Their condition was described as "stable".

A cordon has been put in place and the road closed while police inquiries are carried out.

Forensic teams arrived at the scene at about 17:00 GMT and began photographing belongings strewn on the ground outside Pizzo Oro, where the incident took place.

Image caption The road has been sealed off as police inquiries are carried out

A worker with OneAgency, based nearby, said: "We noticed the sirens and looked out of the window and realised something horrible had happened. The ambulance came and the police, and the area was cordoned off."

Another worker nearby, who did not want to be named, said that a "colleague saw a few people arguing" before police and ambulance were called.