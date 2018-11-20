Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The victim was harassed by her stalker online for five years before he was caught

A stalker who harassed a woman by creating fake profiles of her on dating sites claiming she was up for casual sex has been jailed.

Cameron Broad, 25, of Hingham, Norwich harassed his victim on 27 occasions over five years, one of which led to a stranger knocking on her door.

Norwich Magistrates' Court was told Broad worked out where she lived from her Instagram pictures and visited the street to confirm the exact house.

He was sentenced to 18 weeks jail.

Broad created the fake profiles on at least two dating sites which said "Party Girl", "Like what you see? Wanna touch?" and made up sexual conversations online.

In her written statement the woman described how she received emails from men asking her for sex, which led to a man turning up at her home in June after Broad gave out her address online.

"I was driven to the point where I no longer felt safe," the court heard.

She had moved into the house two months earlier with her partner, when an acquaintance messaged her saying her name and address was on a dating site, "basically asking for sex".

She said the information left her "absolutely petrified".

Broad, who admitted the charge of stalking when he was arrested, was described by his lawyer as "a loner" who lived "a fantasy life" and had meant no harm.

Image copyright Martin Barber Image caption Cameron Broad was jailed by Norwich magistrates after he pleaded guilty to harassment

But sentencing him, magistrate Linda Lambert ordered he serve at least 12 weeks for a crime that had "a high degree of planning, was sophisticated and had the intention to cause maximum stress".

The victim said: "It's impaired my life far too long and I just want to be left alone and for my life to be normal. I'm always going to be wondering why me?" she added.

A five-year restraining order was also placed on Broad to not contact or go near the victim and her partner.