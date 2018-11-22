Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption The crash happened on the A11 at the B1107 roundabout for Thetford Golf Club, Thetford Forest Visitor Centre and Brandon

Thirteen drivers were caught using their mobile phones to take photographs of an overturned lorry.

The crash happened on the A11 at Thetford, Norfolk, at about 07:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Police said on Twitter the motorists were reported for "driving and using their mobile phones to take photographs of the RTC".

A police spokeswoman said they will get six penalty points on their licences and a £200 fine.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads Policing Team said the offenders were mainly HGV drivers.

More stories from Norfolk

One response on Twitter said the drivers should lose their licences and "they're not listening and it's not just their lives at risk".

Another said "they should know better" and Sgt Chris Harris, from Norfolk Police, said "unbelievable".

The police spokeswoman said no-one was hurt when the lorry overturned.