Image caption Our survey says . . . it wasn't Les

Les Dennis has denied being responsible for a spate of graffiti in Norwich city centre.

The entertainer took to Twitter to refute claims he is behind a series of "tags" featuring his name.

The 64-year-old, who is best known for presenting Family Fortunes, simply tweeted: "It wasn't me."

Mr Dennis' name has been spray-painted at several locations in the city, including Hansard Lane, off Fishergate, and St Benedict's Street.

Norwich City Council, which is responsible for cleaning up graffiti, has been asked to comment.

Some of the graffiti has already been removed but fans of the former Coronation Street star have been quick to post their own sightings on social media.

Mr Dennis has previously spoken about his love for Norfolk and has had a holiday home in the county for many years.