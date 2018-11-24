Image copyright Gilda Fawkes Image caption George, 10, with his beloved Kangaroo on the day he lost it

A boy who has battled through years of surgery with his trusted companion - a toy kangaroo - has been left devastated after his cuddly friend went missing.

George Fawkes, 10, lost Kangaroo while travelling to a hospital appointment in Bristol on 16 November.

The youngster, who has a form of dwarfism, requires regular surgery, and always takes the toy with him.

George's mother, Gilda, of King's Lynn, Norfolk, said George had been "so upset" since Kangaroo went missing.

She is offering a reward for the safe return of the cuddly toy.

George, who suffers from Floating-Harbor Syndrome, was born in Australia. He was given the toy - which has faded boxing gloves and his name sewn into the back - by a nurse.

He was on his way to the Bristol Children's Hospital when he lost his beloved toy, sending his mother "into a complete panic".

Image copyright Gilda Fawkes Image caption George recovering from surgery with Kangaroo by his side in hospital

Mrs Fawkes, 50, who is George's full-time carer, said she nodded off on the train so did not initially notice Kangaroo was missing.

"We got off at Bath Spa to show George the Christmas lights," she said. "He was acting a bit funny but finally admitted Kangaroo had fallen under the seat and because I was napping, he hadn't told me."

The mother-of-four immediately contacted GWR train company but was told the lost property section at Bristol Temple Meads can receive "up to 3,000 items a day".

"Staff have said they will keep a special eye out for Kangaroo but I'm a bit concerned it could be overlooked because at first glance, it looks like a teddy bear," she said.

"We do have a spare one but it looks brand new and George doesn't want it."

Image copyright Gilda Fawkes Image caption George has rejected a replacement toy, which is not as worn as his favourite

Mrs Fawkes has delayed her son's next round of surgery until after Christmas in the hope Kangaroo will be found.

"I'm worried it could affect his recovery," she said. "Every time George has an operation, we make sure Kangaroo is on the recovery table when he wakes up.

"For parents who lose their child's favourite cuddly toy, it's devastating, but for George it's a level deeper. He's really very upset."