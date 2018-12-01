Image copyright Jenny Whatling Image caption Jenny Whatling at 40 weeks pregnant with Jude - a week before they found out he would be stillborn

A mother whose son was stillborn in May has produced an advent calendar encouraging people to carry out a daily random act of kindness at Christmas.

Jenny Whatling, whose son Jude died after a "textbook pregnancy", wanted to keep busy "within my grief" and raise money for the hospital that helped her.

More than 800 of her kindness advent calendars have sold after people around the world reached out on social media.

She said the success was bittersweet as she should have been busy with Jude.

The 30-year-old from Harleston, Norfolk, said: "It's really bittersweet for me, because I wish I didn't have the time to do this".

Image copyright Jenny Whatling Image caption The "precious" memory box of Jude who was stillborn at 41 weeks

At 41 weeks pregnant, Mrs Whatling went into hospital expecting to have her baby, only to find out her son would be stillborn.

"Nothing anyone could have done would have prevented or foreseen it," she said.

"It still doesn't feel real. It's just devastating. That's not even a strong enough word… He was with me for nine months, and then he wasn't."

Mrs Whatling said the success of the calendars, which include ideas such as donating to a food bank or hiding nice messages, was unexpected.

"Everyone has jumped on board with the kindness aspect of it.

"One lady said she hadn't been looking forward to Christmas because she had lost her dad a couple of years ago. Now she and the children are looking forward to something positive to do."

Image copyright Jenny Whatling Image caption Each envelope has an idea for a different random act of kindness such as hiding a nice message for someone to find

The calendars have so far raised £4,000 that will go towards a new £35,000 bereavement suite at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. That would give families a private space to mourn, unlike Mrs Whatling, who was on the normal delivery suite.

"Walking out, around people who are preparing to take their babies home, is really awful," she said. "We just want to make that part of people's life a little bit more bearable".

Louise Cook, the hospital's head of fundraising, said Mrs Whatling was inspiring. "We are incredibly grateful to Jenny for wanting to help us make a difference to other families," she said.

Making the advent calendars has proved a challenge both logistically and emotionally for Mrs Whatling and her husband, who are facing their first Christmas after losing their son.

"This is our new normal. We have to learn to live with grief. Christmas is really really hard.

"It's difficult to explain but after a loss, you have a lot of unexpected time on your hands. A person missing from everything that you planned to do. All of these weeks and months I should have been busy with Jude.

"It's nice to think of Jude's name being all over the world, and people doing acts of kindness in his memory."