Drag queen head teacher backed by school

The owners of a school with a head teacher who performs a drag act have said the roles are not "incompatible".

Andrew Livingstone, 39, is the head of Horatio House in Lound, Norfolk, and he also has a second job outside of work, as an entertainer called Miss Tish Ewe.

According to the Eastern Daily Press, his act contains explicit material.

Great Yarmouth Community Trust, which owns the school, said it had agreed guidelines with him to ensure "a separation between his two jobs".

Mr Livingstone's act is labelled on Twitter as "Queen of Quay Pride and Great Yarmouth!", and boasts he has performed in places including Cardiff, Bristol and Dundee.

The teacher has received support on the social media site about his sideline.

Mr Livingstone was appointed in July as the head of the independent school, near Lowestoft, and its proprietors said he brought "considerable expertise in education and school improvement to the trust".

The school said his drag queen act came up during checks, but that it did "not believe that the two jobs are incompatible, and agreed with Mr Livingstone clear guidelines to ensure that there is a separation between his two jobs, including the use of social media in promoting his act".

The trust said schools regulator Ofsted was "satisfied" with the separation of roles and there had been no direct complaints from parents.

Pupils from Norfolk and Suffolk attend the school, which is on the border of the two counties.

Both Norfolk and Suffolk county councils said they had not received any complaints.

However, the trust said that Norfolk County Council had had two complaints but it was "clear that the specific content being raised all pre-dates Mr Livingstone's appointment as head teacher".