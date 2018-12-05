Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Seven cliff-top homes collapsed in Hemsby on the night of the "most serious" tidal surge for 60 years

A coastal village devastated by the sea five years ago has been given the go-ahead to reposition defences.

The tidal surge which hit the east coast on 5 December 2013 was described as the most serious for 60 years.

Seven cliff-top homes in Hemsby, Norfolk, collapsed at the time. A further 12 were demolished this year.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said the realignment of the concrete blocks was a "short-term approach".

It has given permission to Save Hemsby Coastline to arrange for the repositioning of the honeycombed-shaped concrete blocks that were put in place in 2015.

Ian Brennan, from the local campaign group, said he hoped it would improve coastal defences.

Work to move the blocks is expected to start in the next few weeks, the council said.

Image caption Save Hemsby Coastline said the blocks failed to work effectively because of their positioning

The concrete blocks were funded by £70,000 raised by residents, and a further £50,000 from Norfolk County Council.

They cover an area of about 361ft (110m), and were expected to provide up to 50 years of protection.

Save Hemsby Coastline said a contractor would be hired to move the blocks.

It said it was not yet known how much it was going to cost, but the bill would be split equally between the campaign group and the council.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council described the repositioning as a "trial".

A spokesman said: "The immediate local concern is regarding this coming winter.

"The council has in place an emergency response plan and is also supporting Save Hemsby Coastline to reposition some of their defences over the next few weeks to hopefully be more effective."

Image copyright PA Image caption The tidal surge caused damage along the Norfolk coast, including in Walcott

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Flood water rose to the front doors of houses in nearby Great Yarmouth

Other coastal villages and towns, including Walcott, Wells-next-the-Sea and Great Yarmouth, were also affected by the December 2013 tidal surge.

Thirteen bungalows on The Marrams in Hemsby became unsafe after storms in March this year.

Eleven were demolished by the council, one was demolished by its owner and another was relocated.