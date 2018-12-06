Image caption The Crystal House on Cattle Market Street is thought to have been inspired by The Crystal Palace in London

A prominent Victorian glass and cast iron building is to take on a new lease of life as a gin distillery.

Norwich City Council has granted permission for Bullards Spirits to change the use of the Crystal House in the city's Cattle Market Street.

The firm is to install a 600-litre still to quadruple its gin production.

The grade II-listed building, built in 1862, has had varied uses from a local engineering company display centre to a toy shop and furniture shop.

Bullards was established in 1837 and reborn in 2015, while the Crystal House has been unused since December 2016.

Russell Evans, company chairman, has said it would be "an honour to expand our production into Crystal House and to maintain the character of the site".

The building is believed to have been inspired by The Crystal Palace, built in 1851 to house The Great Exhibition in Hyde Park in London, after which it was moved to south London and it burnt down in 1936.

The Norwich building will be refurbished and fitted with distilling equipment and a bottling plant.

Bullards said more than 20 jobs would be created when the two construction phases are completed.