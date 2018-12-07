Norfolk

Woman raped on University of East Anglia campus

  • 7 December 2018
The university's broad Image copyright Geograph/N.Chadwick
Image caption The victim said she was attacked near the university's broad after being approached by a man in the early hours

Police have launched an investigation after a woman was raped on a university campus.

The victim said she was attacked at the University of East Anglia, Norwich, between 02:00 and 02:30 GMT.

She was approached by a man, who then assaulted her near a lake, police said. The area has been sealed off while inquiries are carried out.

A man, in his 20s, has been arrested and will be questioned at the force's Wymondham headquarters.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

In a statement, the university said: "Norfolk Police are investigating a report of rape near the UEA broad.

"The university is doing everything it can to support the police with their investigations."

