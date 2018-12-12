Image caption The training board said jobs will be moved to the north of England following the outsourcing deal

Three hundred staff at the construction industry's main training body face moving or losing their jobs next year, it has been announced.

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), based in Norfolk, has signed a transfer deal with Shared Service Connected Ltd (SSCL).

The CITB said the jobs would now be based at SSCL's offices in northern England and Wales.

Two hundred of the employees affected are based in Bircham Newton, Norfolk.

Workers based in offices in London, Thurmaston in Leicestershire, Bridgend in Wales and Inchinnan in Scotland, have also been told the news.

The CITB has said the jobs will have to be carried out at SSCL's sites in York, Newcastle, Blackpool, Warrington and Newport in Wales.

SSCL, which is an outsourcing firm, said in a statement that "options for employees will made available", including redundancy, and that services would be moved from April onwards.

Image caption The Bircham Newton training college and offices will shut by the end of 2019

CITB chief executive Sarah Beale said the decision to transfer staff was not a reflection of their skills and expertise.

"I recognise the impact of this change on affected staff," she said.

Jobs being outsourced are in HR, finance, procurement, technology, apprenticeship-processing and some customer operations.

The CITB, which is funded by a levy on building firms and employs about 1,300 people, revealed plans to move its headquarters from Bircham Newton to Peterborough in July this summer.

Last year, it said it would shut its Bircham Newton offices and college by the end of 2019.

Unite union has been contacted by the BBC for comment.