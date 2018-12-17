Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Cristina Magda-Calancea died in hospital after being stabbed

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a Romanian woman who died from multiple stab wounds.

Cristina Magda-Calancea, 26, was found seriously injured in Fenland Road, King's Lynn, Norfolk, on 21 September and later died in hospital.

Gediminas Jasinskas, 30, of Tennyson Avenue in King's Lynn, admitted the offence when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Jasinskas was remanded in custody until sentencing on 3 January 2019.

Image caption Gediminas Jasinskas will be sentenced in January

A post mortem examination revealed Ms Magda-Calancea died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Her brother Razvan Milea said she was "happy, laughing at any jokes, and enjoyed life".

Mr Milea said his sister, who has two other brothers that also live in the UK and another in France, "liked finding objects in the shape of a heart - even popcorn".

He said his sister had a number of jobs since moving to the UK, including working in a chocolate factory, and that she was "a normal human being - she was like everybody".