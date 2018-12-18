Image copyright Geograph/Hugh Venables Image caption The reedbeds form part of Suffolk's national Coastal Nature Reserve

A national nature reserve has been reduced in size by a third after Natural England failed to agree terms for a new lease with the land owner.

Suffolk's National Coastal Nature Reserve (NNR) will lose about 800 acres (326.9 hectares) from the parishes of Blythburgh, Walberswick and Westleton.

The land is owned by Sir Charles Bloise and since 1972 has been managed by Natural England with other partners.

The lost areas will remain a site of special scientific interest (SSSI).

The responsibility for managing the land as an SSSI now rests with Sir Charles, who has been approached for comment.

The partners involved in the reserve's management are the RSPB and Suffolk Wildlife Trust, which said the decision not to retain the lease was "disappointing".

"We're normally used to seeing reserves expanding not getting smaller," said the trust's Julian Rowton.

Image copyright Geograph/David Kemp Image caption Part of Dunwich Forest has returned to private management

The coastal reserve has a rich beach flora, while the wetlands are home to many plants including sow thistle, bog pimpernel and sneezewort.

The heath areas provide habitat to acid-loving species, including fenugreek, subterranean and suffocated clovers and mossy stonecrop.

It is home to otters and and five species of deer. Natterjack toads have been re-introduced to the area.

Some 280 bird species have been recorded including bitterns, marsh harriers, bearded reedlings, woodlarks and nightjars.

Jeff Knott of the RSPB said: "It's a shame that this part of the NNR has had to be de-designated, but we understand why Natural England have taken this step and we support them in their approach."

Image caption The reserve will lose about 800 acres from the parishes of Blythburgh, Walberswick and Westleton

Sarah Dawkins from Natural England said public value for money was at the heart of its decision.

"While this land will no longer be part of a national nature reserve, it will continue to be protected as a site of special scientific interest."

The site will continue to be monitored by Natural England, which had been negotiating over the lease with Sir Charles since the sale of his Blythburgh estate fell through in January 2017.