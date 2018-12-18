Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary Image caption Police found more than 500 plants at the property with a street value of £200,000

Cannabis plants with a street value of £200,000 have been discovered in an outbuilding by police.

The factory with more than 500 plants was found on Mill Lane, Felthorpe, near Norwich, at 21:00 GMT on Monday.

Norfolk police said they had cordoned off the address, which would remain sealed off until Friday.

No arrests have been made, but officers have appealed for anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious to contact them.