Police find £200,000 cannabis factory in Felthorpe
- 18 December 2018
Cannabis plants with a street value of £200,000 have been discovered in an outbuilding by police.
The factory with more than 500 plants was found on Mill Lane, Felthorpe, near Norwich, at 21:00 GMT on Monday.
Norfolk police said they had cordoned off the address, which would remain sealed off until Friday.
No arrests have been made, but officers have appealed for anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious to contact them.