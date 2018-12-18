Image caption Michael Currer was found dead at his flat in Saffron Square in Norwich in November 2016

The on-off girlfriend of a man found dead in their shared flat confessed to killing him, an inquest heard.

Michael Currer, 59, had 15 cracked ribs and a shoe mark imprinted on his face when he was discovered at his Norwich home on 12 November 2016.

Lorraine Firth told police in February 2017 she had killed him, but officers found no further evidence and no charges were brought.

Norfolk area coroner Yvonne Blake came to a conclusion of unlawful killing.

The inquest was told Mr Currer and Miss Firth had fallen out in the days before his death, resulting in her moving out of the flat in Saffron Square to stay with a former partner, Leslie Wagge.

She was visiting the flat on 9 November when police responded to a call for help from Mr Currer, though when officers arrived they were told help was no longer needed.

Three days later she said she returned with Mr Wagge and raised the alarm when she found Mr Currer dead.

'It had gone'

Giving evidence, Ms Firth denied killing Mr Currer, saying she had confessed because she had fallen into depression after his death.

"I felt like I hadn't got a life left any more; it had gone," she said.

Retired Det Ch Insp Andy Guy said no evidence had been found to link Ms Firth or Mr Wagge to the death, and that the case remained open.

He said there were no signs of forced entry, adding: "Whoever went in had either gone in with Michael's consent or had let themselves in."

Norfolk police had been due to conduct an internal investigation because of their contact with Mr Currer before his death, but the result is not yet known.

Speaking after the inquest, Mr Currer's family said they still hoped to see charges brought over his death.

His younger sister Ann Upton said: "It's all we've got and we have to keep hoping."