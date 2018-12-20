Image copyright Martin Knowles Image caption Sophie Smith, who went missing on Boxing Day, with her father Martin Knowles

A father whose daughter disappeared on Boxing Day is urging people who have anxiety or suicidal thoughts over the Christmas period to seek help.

Sophie Smith, 21, has not been seen since 26 December 2017 when a CCTV image showed her walking on the beach towards the sea in Gorleston, Norfolk.

Her father Martin Knowles said she had left a video describing the pain of coping with anxiety and depression.

He said people should "seek help", not "be embarrassed about mental health".

Ms Smith left her mother's home in Gorleston at 03:00 GMT dressed in shorts and a vest top.

After her disappearance, police revealed the student had left a note outlining her intention to take her own life. Her body has never been found.

Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary Image caption Mr Knowles said he had to "face the reality" his daughter would not be coming back

Mr Knowles, who last saw his daughter on 23 December, said he was unaware she had been receiving treatment for mental health issues.

He said she had a GP appointment for the day after she went missing.

"I wish she had rung the Samaritans," he said. "No-one should suffer alone over Christmas."

No 'closure'

Mr Knowles said the past year had been difficult: "I don't look too far ahead. I feel guilty that I didn't know earlier how she was feeling.

"It's been really difficult not to have closure without the recovery of her body. Her mother and I can't give her a funeral."

Since her disappearance he has been involved with fundraising for mental health charities.

He said this year on Boxing Day he and his family would be walking to Gorleston beach to release a single rose into the sea in memory of his daughter.