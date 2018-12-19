Image copyright Glenn Mingham/ Friends of Horsey y SelasSeals Image caption The Atlantic grey seal was found on Horsey beach with a pink plastic disc around her neck

An animal rescue group has found a second seal with a plastic ring stuck around its neck in Norfolk.

The Atlantic grey seal was found by the Friends of Horsey Seals group on Horsey beach.

The animal, nicknamed Mrs Pink Frisbee, has been taken to the RSPCA centre at East Winch.

In 2017, the group found a seal with a yellow plastic disc stuck around its neck, which cut into the animal as she grew bigger.

Image copyright Glenn Mingham/ Friends of Horsey Seals Image caption The animal, nicknamed Mrs Pink Frisbee, has been taken to the RSPCA centre at East Winch

The latest seal, nicknamed Mrs Frisbee, will be nursed back to health and is expected to be released into the wild in February.

David Vyse, of Friends of Horsey Seals, said the second seal was first spotted in September and a team of four volunteers had finally managed to capture her using special nets and a stretcher.

Mr Vyse described it as a "horrible predicament" for the seal, who he estimates to be about four years old.