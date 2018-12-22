Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Cristina Magda-Calancea died in hospital after being stabbed

A woman who was murdered by her ex-partner had described her killer as "the best guy ever", her brother has said.

Cristina Magda-Calancea, 26, died after being stabbed multiple times in King's Lynn, Norfolk, on 21 September.

At Norwich Crown Court, Gediminas Jasinskas, 30, admitted murdering Ms Magda-Calancea, who he had previously been in a relationship with.

Her brother, Razvan Milea, said Ms Magda-Calancea's family wanted answers.

Jasinskas has so far refused to reveal the motive behind the killing. His relationship with Ms Magda-Calancea had ended a month before she was stabbed.

Mr Milea - who worked at the same factory as Ms Magda-Calancea and Jasinskas - said he "can't believe what happened" and that the killer "doesn't want to say why" he did it.

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Gediminas Jasinskas will be sentenced in January

Mr Milea said: "He was a perfect guy - polite, always on time, didn't smoke, didn't drink, didn't do drugs.

"We spent time together at work and at home. Everything looked perfect - even my sister said that.

"She called him the best guy ever and that he understands her.

"Everything was normal, but then some things happened that we didn't know about [until after her death]."

Mr Milea said the couple had argued and fought, and after one particular altercation he had told Jasinskas "if you break her heart, I'll break your neck".

"He said 'no, I love your sister, I'm a good guy, I respect her and your family' - but look what happened."

Image copyright Razvan Milea Image caption Razvan Milea worked in the same factory as his sister

Ms Magda-Calancea and Jasinskas had been in a relationship for almost a year but her brother said it ended after his sister "couldn't handle" his "jealousy".

Mr Milea said: "He was jealous of everyone - men or women, old or young. Even when my twin brother went to chat with her."

He said that five days before her murder she had told a friend Jasinskas "doesn't leave her alone and all the time is harassing her and texting and calling her".

Jasinskas, of Tennyson Avenue in King's Lynn, will be sentenced on 3 January.