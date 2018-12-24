Image caption Light fittings were pulled down by supporters in the area inside the stand being used by Ipswich fans

Five men are due to appear in court after a football stadium was damaged.

Electrical cables and guttering were pulled down in the away end of Norwich City's Carrow Road ground during the derby against Ipswich Town on Sunday, 18 February, which ended 1-1.

The men, aged between 18 and 43 and from Suffolk and Essex, have been summonsed to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on 18 January.

They will be charged with criminal damage, Norfolk Police said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Norwich's Jamal Lewis shields the ball from Dominic Iorfa of Ipswich during the 1-1 draw at Carrow Road

Three of the men are aged 18, 19 and 22 and from Ipswich, while the other two are a 43-year-old from Elmswell near Bury St Edmunds and a 25-year-old from Great Bentley near Colchester.

Norfolk Police arrested a total of 12 people after the Championship match, with seven initially questioned on suspicion of criminal damage, three on suspicion of assault and two on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

Nearly 2,000 Ipswich fans travelled to Norwich for the midday kick-off.