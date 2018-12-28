Image copyright Mearl Brown Image caption Nyall Brown, 19, took his own life in May

The parents of a 19-year-old, who took his own life, have urged people to be more open about mental health issues.

Tracey Brown said "amazing" support in their home town of Cromer had helped them cope with a "hard Christmas" after their son Nyall's death in May.

Hundreds of people took a plunge in the sea for the town's Boxing Day dip, which raised money for charity, Mind.

His dad Mearl said: "We hope it helps to get the message out that it's good to talk about your problems."

Mrs Brown said: "It has been a hard Christmas, but it meant a lot to see so many of his friends down here and so many people have spoken to us. It's been amazing.

"We need to keep up the awareness of mental health and how important it is to raise money for charities that don't get government funding but help to save people like Nyall."

Nyall Brown was a member of the North Norfolk Beach Runners club, which organises the annual event.

It has taken place for more than 30 years and this year raised more than £4,000 for the Norwich branch of Mind, a charity which offers mental health information and support.

Image caption Tracey and Mearl Brown said the support of people in their home town of Cromer had been "amazing"

His parents have been critical of local NHS mental health services, since their son first attempted to take his own life in January.

They said the care offered by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) was disorganised and, at one point, they were advised to seek private medical help.

It is England's worst-performing mental health trust and was last month rated inadequate for a third time.

Antek Lejk, the trust's chief executive, said in response: "Our priorities now will be to resolve ongoing issues around access to services, waiting lists, care planning and staffing levels."