Image copyright RSPCA Image caption This sheep got stuck on a bridge in Stowbridge, Norfolk - the second to be rescued in five days in May 2018

A sheep on a bridge, a deer in a well and a dog stuck in a reclining chair were among the unusual animal rescues firefighters carried out in 2018.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called 161 times between 1 January and 27 November 2018, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Norfolk Fire Brigades Union chairman Alan Jaye said the county's rural nature made such calls more common.

The total cost was £8,550 - higher than in 2017 (£5,700) and 2016 (£7,050).

Other rescues included a cat stuck for two days on a roof in Gorleston, a buzzard which had trapped its leg at the top of a 20ft pole in Wroxham, and a pigeon hanging upside down from a branch over a road in Heacham.

'Deer love railings'

Mr Jaye said cattle rescues made up a large proportion of the calls, but added deer also "particularly seem to love railings".

The rescues of horses, cats and dogs were among the most emotionally-charged jobs because of the animals' importance to their owners, he added.

"For me, there are few better feelings than knowing you've saved an animal's life - particularly when they are somebody's pet. It's a big part of why you do the job to begin with," he said.

Skip Twitter post by @Norfolkfire Whoever, or whatever we save, nothing can make us happier 😍 So you can imagine how pleased Red Watch Sprowston and Aylsham were last night to be able to save these cuties from a smoke logged house last night and administer oxygen. All thanks to kit donated by @helpsmokeypaws ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uw1PPgFqrj — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) November 17, 2018 Report

In 2011, Mr Jaye even adopted one of the animals he rescued - a kitten which was one of three trapped behind an oil tank outbuilding, having been abandoned by their mother.

Despite the 161 calls in 2018, the animal rescue team's services were not required every time. In 2017 there were 128 incidents and in 2016 there were 138.

In July, firefighters rescued a dog owner who had fallen down a 20ft shaft while trying to reach their pet - prompting a warning to leave such operations to trained crews.