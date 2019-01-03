Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Gediminas Jasinskas told police he had "lost control"

A man who murdered his ex-girlfriend in a "brutal and sustained" attack has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years.

Gediminas Jasinskas hid in Cristina Magda-Calancea's garage as he waited for her to finish work on 21 September, before stabbing her 25 times.

Jasinskas, 30, from King's Lynn, was jealous at Ms Magda-Calancea contacting another man, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Sentencing him to life, Judge Stephen Holt rejected the claim the killing was committed in a "moment of passion".

He pointed out that Jasinskas, who last month pleaded guilty to murder, had gone armed with a 20cm (8in) kitchen knife.

"This was a brutal and sustained attack over a period of two minutes with a knife on a defenceless woman," he said.

"I have no doubt that you intended to kill when you inflicted those wounds."

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Cristina Magda-Calancea died in hospital the day after the stabbing

The couple began their relationship in August 2016 but it broke down in July 2018, with friends and family calling Jasinskas "a jealous man who would become aggressive if he felt any other man was showing an interest in Cristina", said prosecutor Peter Gair.

During a holiday to Bali, Ms Magda-Calancea, 26, told her brother Razvan Milea that Jasinskas was "eating my life... he doesn't leave me alone".

They separated when they returned, but Jasinskas sent her a text message saying: "I cannot live without you. Wherever you go, I will find you."

On the day of the attack, Jasinskas left his cleaning shift early, taking a taxi to Ms Magda-Calancea's house in Fenland Road, King's Lynn, where he hid in the garage.

When she came to put her bike away shortly after 10pm, Jasinskas stabbed her in the neck, chest, abdomen and groin with a kitchen knife.

Image copyright Razvan Milea Image caption Ms Magda-Calancea with her brother Razvan Milea, who said she was "lovely and funny"

Ms Magda-Calancea, a Romanian national, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital but died from her injuries the following morning.

Less than an hour after the attack, Jasinskas told paramedics at the hospital he was responsible, and explained to police that he had "lost control".