The bears are fitted with devices and dressings to show children what will happen during their treatment

A tea party and crowd funding has raised £200 to buy teddy bears to show young hospital patients what happens during their treatment.

Staff at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital bought the bears for children worried about medical procedures.

Toy medical devices are fitted to the soft toys to calm patients, especially those with learning disabilities.

Five Medibears are fitted with devices such as hearing aids, cochlea implants, bandages and pacemakers.

Emma Chapman, children's services matron, said: "The Medibears will support the work undertaken with children and young people with a learning disability when being prepared for specific procedures and to help them better understand what is going to happen to them.

"They are a very welcome addition to the other resources available and will enhance the work already being undertaken by our hospital play team and nursing teams."

Fiona Springall, a children and young person's learning disability specialist nurse, said: "The bears help to normalise medical equipment and help to reduce any worries they may have."

The money was raised by Sue Phillips, a member of staff, and her events also included a raffle.