Norwich stab victim 'fled before police arrived'

  • 4 January 2019
Image caption A stabbing victim fled the scene in Goodman Square before police arrived

Emergency services including police who were called to reports of a stabbing were told the victim had fled before they arrived.

Officers were called to Goodman Square, Norwich on Thursday at about 17:00 GMT.

Two teenage men have been arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of an offensive weapon and intent to supply Class A drugs.

Inquiries were under way to find the stabbing victim but there was no wider public threat, Norfolk Police said.

