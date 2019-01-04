Norwich stab victim 'fled before police arrived'
- 4 January 2019
Emergency services including police who were called to reports of a stabbing were told the victim had fled before they arrived.
Officers were called to Goodman Square, Norwich on Thursday at about 17:00 GMT.
Two teenage men have been arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of an offensive weapon and intent to supply Class A drugs.
Inquiries were under way to find the stabbing victim but there was no wider public threat, Norfolk Police said.