Image copyright Geograph/Robin Webster Image caption St George's Theatre needs £130,000 more funding to help stave off closure according to a council paper

A theatre could close if the council does not step forward with more funding, a report has warned.

St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, has £28,000 in debts, including a £21,000 electricity bill.

A confidential report, due to be heard by the borough council on Friday, has asked the council to provide £130,000 in extra funding.

The report says it is probable the venue will close with "remaining debt" if the council stops financing it.

The paper, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, also warns: "The chapel and pavilion buildings would be passed back into the care of the borough council. This brings with it financial liabilities."

Image copyright St George's Theatre Image caption An artist's impression of the theatre was released before it reopened in 2012 following a £7.5m overhaul

The council report asks members to agree to support the theatre trust, with more than £130,000 of the further funding.

It also asks them to agree to write off the £21,000 electricity debt.

The council provides the theatre trust with an annual £20,000 management fee.

In October it also set aside a £33,000 emergency fund to help with winter season and pantomime costs.

Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: "Running a year-round arts venue is always challenging financially and we have been carrying problems from the renovation of the theatre, such as utilities not being properly billed over several years.

"We are taking steps to reduce costs and believe if we can make a fresh start we can ensure the show goes on."

The borough council declined to comment on the report as it is a confidential paper.

The theatre, housed in a Grade I listed chapel, reopened in 2012 following a £7.5m restoration.