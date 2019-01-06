Image copyright Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Image caption The driver was stopped by police after a member of the public called them

A Mercedes driver was stopped by police after continuing his journey despite apparently ripping off part of his car on a hedge in Norfolk.

The man, in his 20s from the London area, was stopped at the A47 Blofield service station, near Norwich, at about 09:00 GMT on Saturday.

An officer at the scene said it was the "worst damage he had seen on a vehicle not still at the scene of a crash".

The driver was arrested after testing positive for alcohol, police said.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted photos of a tangle of metal jutting out at an angle from the mangled Mercedes.

It said the driver had "hit a hedge" at an unknown location in Norfolk and was stopped after a member of the public called them.

PC Mark Carter said: "As a police vehicle examiner for over a decade, I was shocked to see a vehicle in such condition still being driven.

"It was especially dangerous to vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists."

The driver is due to appear in court charged with traffic offences.