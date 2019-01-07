Image copyright HM Coastguard Gorleston Image caption The fire started in Griffin Marina, Thorpe St Andrew, at about 12:50 GMT on Sunday

A man was injured in an explosion on a boat which caught fire and sank in The Broads.

It happened at Griffin Marina in Thorpe St Andrew, near Norwich, at about 12:50 GMT on Sunday.

Three fire crews were joined at the scene by the East of England Ambulance Service, HM Coastguard Gorleston and the Broads Authority.

In a statement, the coastguard said the "slightly injured" person had been taken to hospital.

Image copyright HM Coastguard Image caption After the fire, the vessel sank into Griffin Marina

The boat sank into the marina afterwards, but no other vessels were involved.

The marina, which is on the River Yare near to where it goes under the A47, said the boat was still under the water, and they believed the man was not seriously hurt.