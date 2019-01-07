Thorpe St Andrew boat fire: Man injured and vessel sinks
A man was injured in an explosion on a boat which caught fire and sank in The Broads.
It happened at Griffin Marina in Thorpe St Andrew, near Norwich, at about 12:50 GMT on Sunday.
Three fire crews were joined at the scene by the East of England Ambulance Service, HM Coastguard Gorleston and the Broads Authority.
In a statement, the coastguard said the "slightly injured" person had been taken to hospital.
The boat sank into the marina afterwards, but no other vessels were involved.
The marina, which is on the River Yare near to where it goes under the A47, said the boat was still under the water, and they believed the man was not seriously hurt.