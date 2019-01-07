Image copyright Peri family Image caption Ibrahim "Ibish" Peri with his mother, Dawn, at his nightclub in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich

A former nightclub boss took his own life after a two-year struggle with depression, a coroner said.

Ibrahim Peri, 35, was found hanged at his home on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich on 11 September 2018.

An inquest heard that Mr Peri, whose clubs included Bished, had experienced "financial pressures" and had been diagnosed with depression.

His mother Dawn Peri called him "the prince of Norwich" and urged others in a similar situation to seek help.

The inquest heard that Mr Peri had struggled with depression since 2016 but did not take medication for fear of becoming addicted.

Norwich nightclubs Mercy, Flaunt and Lace were also run by Mr Peri's company Code Red Promotions, which was the subject of a February 2018 winding-up order from Norwich City Council which was later dismissed.

Around that time Mr Peri had become "very depressed", and would not get up or eat, said his mother in a statement read to the inquest. She said there had been "financial pressures" but he had "pulled through".

Image copyright Peri family Image caption Ibish Peri was a dog lover who trained Rottweilers

The day before he died, they had walked his dogs together and she had seen "nothing to indicate" he would take his own life.

A few months earlier, Mr Peri had talked down a man considering jumping from a bridge in Norwich.

'Making new plans'

The nightclub boss had been considering leaving the industry to concentrate on new business interests, the inquest heard, and was making plans to move to Cyprus, where his father lived.

Mr Peri was also on probation but his support worker said he was not deemed to be at risk of harming himself.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, recorded a conclusion of suicide at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

Image copyright Peri family Image caption Ibish Peri was a "kind, loving, gentle person", said his mother Dawn

After the inquest, Mrs Peri said her son put pressure on himself to be successful, but would "always put other people first".

"He was the prince of Prince of Wales Road - he was the prince of Norwich," she said.

"I just want him to be remembered as the kind, loving, gentle person that he was."

To others struggling with mental health issues, she said: "Just ask for help. If you can't do it physically, just send a text - that little thing could save a life."

For information and support with mental health issues, visit the BBC Action Line .