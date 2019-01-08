Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Waves battered the coast at Cromer and Walcott in North Norfolk

Coastal communities are braced for more high winds, cliff falls and flooding overnight after a storm surge gave them a battering on Tuesday morning.

The coasts and tidal rivers of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex have several flood warnings in force.

Winterton, a few miles north of Great Yarmouth, suffered a cliff fall that took away about 10ft (3m) of land.

The sea at Cromer washed over the pier and sea wall, but so far most places have escaped serious damage.

"We've been very lucky there's no damage here," Sarah Butikofer, leader of North Norfolk District Council, said as she visited Cromer.

"The most important thing with these surges is that there's no incursions to people's homes or businesses."

Image caption A solitary waste truck travels along the sea front at Cromer hitting the swell as dawn breaks

But she was concerned about the high tide and strong northerly winds expected on Tuesday night.

Floods also affected Walcott, near Bacton in Norfolk, where police closed the road and turned traffic back for public safety.

On Tuesday lunchtime, the Environment Agency said: "The risk of the surge has passed but there will still be strong winds affecting this evening's tide, generating large waves.

"We expect to update the existing flood alert for the Suffolk coast at Southwold for this evening's tide.

"Continue to take care on waterside roads and footpaths. We will continue to monitor levels closely."