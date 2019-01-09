Image copyright Google Image caption The closure of Heatrae Sadia's site in Norwich was announced by its parent company Baxi Heating UK

More than 200 jobs are set to be lost at the UK's largest producer of electric water heating products with the closure of its factory in Norwich.

The potential closure of Heatrae Sadia's site in the city was announced by its parent company Baxi Heating UK.

The firm said it was transferring the production of water cylinders and electric water heaters from Norwich to its site in Preston.

It said it recognised the "significant implications" for its workforce.

The company put the number of proposed job losses at 204, and said in a statement: "We firmly believe that... [the closure plans] are necessary to make the company stronger and to place it in the best position to face the future challenges and opportunities in the UK's heating industry.

"These proposals, if implemented following consultation, will, regrettably, result in significant job losses and the closure of the Norwich site."