A seaside town has seen a boost in visitors after its 117-year-old pier starred in a BBC One film over Christmas.

Cromer, in Norfolk, was the location for the channel's festive idents which were shown before programmes, as well as the short film "Wonderland".

About 12,000 people watched the town's annual firework display on New Year's Day - up 2,000 on the year before.

Fireworks committee chairman Pat West said the BBC campaign was "excellent".

The film showed a mother and teenager spending time together on a fictional funfair set on the pier.

Image copyright Shaun Ferguson/Geograph Image caption Cromer's pier is Grade II-listed and is 117 years old

North Norfolk District Council leader Sarah Bütikofer said: "There are anecdotal reports that the town was busy during December, and also that this year's New Year's Day fireworks were very well attended, which may be an indication of the impact of the ident.

"The ident was a fantastic success for Cromer, Cromer Pier and North Norfolk and we were delighted to host and assist the production team in their work."

Image caption Wonderland was shot on Cromer pier

Mr West added: "The film was excellent. We could not have paid for advertising like that.

"The pier was so recognisable straightaway - Cromer is so distinctive and recognisable."

Nick Copeman, manager of the Wellington Pub and Smokehouse, near the pier, said: "It's been a brilliant Christmas for us and a great Boxing Day. The film of the pier was fantastic."