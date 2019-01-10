Image caption Concerns about a water feature at a development near Norwich Airport have been allayed

Plans to build 328 homes on the edges of an airport have been given the go ahead after concerns over bird strikes were withdrawn.

Flight safety concerns had been raised by Norwich Airport over the major development scheme in Old Catton.

But councillors said airport bosses were satisfied by developer Taylor Wimpey's efforts to allay their fears.

The plans have been approved by Broadland District Council's planning committee.

One of the airport's major concerns was over the removal of a condition preventing open water features on the site, on land off St Faith's Lane, which could attract birds and increase the risk of avian collisions with planes, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Jordan Last, senior planning coordinator for Taylor Wimpey, said: "We have been in constant communication with the airport and they are satisfied that what has been designed will not in any way compromise air safety."