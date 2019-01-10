Image caption The Orlando's sign features phone numbers, and a website for "Sakura Norwich"

Concerns that a house is being run as a Japanese restaurant are being investigated by a council.

The house in Norwich has an illuminated sign saying "Orlando's" above the door and a painted sign 'Sakura', the name of a former restaurant in the city.

Norwich City Council said the house was the subject of an enforcement case over the signs and officers had visited but not seen a restaurant in use.

Orlando Williams, who lives at the property, declined to comment.

The Eastern Daily Press reported that neighbours had complained to the city council.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Williams previously ran Sakura, pictured in 2012 when it was situated in Ber Street, Norwich

Mr Williams previously ran Sakura, a Japanese restaurant, in White Lion Street and then Ber Street, Norwich. It closed in 2014.

On Thursday, the council granted a planning application from Mr Williams to convert the detached seven-bedroom house into a B&B.

Planning officers recommended the plan be approved and advised councillors that the application - which attracted several complaints from neighbours about the illuminated sign and alleged restaurant - should be assessed on its merits.

"The acceptability of the current signage will be reviewed following determination of this application," the report said.

Image caption The house is on the main route between the University of East Anglia and the city centre

Residents on Earlham Road commented on "what appears to be a restaurant", with some claiming they had received a menu and price list for Orlando's through their letterbox.

Others raised concerns about food hygiene regulations and a licence to serve alcohol.

A man who lives near the property said he had been invited to a "launch party" and received a menu and opening hours when the sign appeared, about three months ago.

He said he had regularly seen people come and go in the evenings but in small numbers.