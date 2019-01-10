Image copyright Columbia Threadneedle Image caption An artist's impression of how Under the Flyover would look from Magdalen Street, with existing shops to the right

Shops made from shipping containers will "bring life and colour" to a "neglected void" in a city centre.

The 19 containers will be placed at ground and first floor level on Magdalen Street in Norwich after the city council approved plans.

The temporary installation would "create a memorable urban setting for socialising, eating, drinking and buying local products", it said.

Under The Flyover will be in place for 10 years and open seven days a week.

A report to the planning committee said the flyover had been "cutting a tear in the heart of the street" since it was built in the 1960s.

Image copyright Google Image caption The box shops would be placed under the flyover on Magdalen Street

"It looks ugly and affects the perception of street users who are less likely to venture north beyond the flyover," it added.

"The two storey elements create a sense of overlooking and theatre in the space, the graphics help to cement its identity as a youthful and lively place and the lighting will give the space a delightful feel at night."

Space for events and market stalls would be included, with 50% of the area given over to food and drink outlets.

Image copyright Columbia Threadneedle

The scheme, which was supported by Historic England and the Norwich Society, is near Anglia Square, an area which will be regenerated after a controversial tower block was given council approval last month.

Chris Ward, of applicant Columbia Threadneedle, said: "Under the Flyover will be a vibrant and creative new space for the people of Norwich.

"It will be a place to eat, drink and shop and a creative venue to complement the city's well-established culture of art, theatre and music.

"We will be encouraging local independent businesses, stores and pop-ups to join us."