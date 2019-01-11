Image copyright Google Image caption The line between Reedham and Great Yarmouth will remain closed longer than expected, says Network Rail.

A major railway upgrade project has been delayed, meaning a Norfolk branch line will go longer without a service.

Network Rail is spending £68m to replace Victorian signalling equipment with a computer-based system between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft .

The project was due to be complete by 31 March, but the deadline will now be pushed back to allow for more testing.

It means the line from Reedham to Great Yarmouth via Berney Arms, closed since October, will remain shut.

Services were stopped while the tracks were reconfigured at Reedham junction, where lines to and from Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth join the line for Norwich.

Services between Lowestoft and Norwich, and Great Yarmouth and Norwich via Acle have continued to run during the work.

Apology for delay

A Network Rail spokesman said: "We are sorry that we're not able to bring the new signalling system into use as quickly as we had planned.

"We are committed to completing this programme as soon as possible and we are developing a revised timetable for the work. New dates will be communicated in due course.

"Passengers can continue to use their existing service across the Wherry lines, however, services on the Berney Arms branch line will continue to be suspended."

Network Rail said it was working with train operator Greater Anglia to work out when the services could resume "in full or in part in the interim".

The project costs are not expected to increase as a result of the delay.