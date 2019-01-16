Image copyright PA/Jeremy Durkin Image caption Inspectors found three patients who had come in to hospital after self-harming themselves were not properly assessed, and repeated their behaviour

Inspectors have ordered improvements at a hospital emergency unit after three patients who were not properly assessed attempted to self-harm.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) revisited the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) in November after a report raised concerns last year about high risk patients.

It found three cases which had happened between May and September 2018.

The hospital said progress had been made but more work was needed.

In one of the cases at the hospital, which is in special measures, the CQC report said in September 2018 a patient attended "the emergency department after attempting to deliberately harm themselves".

It said: "There was no evidence in the notes that staff had carried out a deliberate self-harm risk assessment and the patient was subsequently found attempting to harm themselves further."

The CQC has issued two "requirement notices" over the hospital's treatment of emergency patients at risk of self-harm, and said it "needs to improve" its risk assessments.

Image copyright PA/Peter Byrne Image caption The hospital was placed in special measures in June 2018

Inspectors also found that accident and emergency had been reconfigured to accommodate more patients, but patients were still being cared for in corridors at peak times.

They found better infection control at the accident and emergency department.

Mark Davies, NNUH chief executive, said: "We welcome this latest report from the CQC, which recognises the improvements that have taken place in our urgent and emergency services over the last year. Progress has been made and we accept that we have more work to do.

"Eight new rapid assessment and treatment spaces have been opened in a new unit at the emergency department since the CQC visit in November and the opening hours of OPED have also been extended.

"Our staff continue to work hard on implementing the CQC's recommendations and actions in order to improve the services for our patients."