Image caption Norfolk County Council has recommended shutting 38 out of 53 centres

About 70% of children's centres in Norfolk are set to close despite a major consultation exercise showing huge support for the service.

Norfolk County Council is now proposing to shut 38 out of 53 centres, reduced from 46.

Norwich father Jon Watson said any closures would "hit people hard".

The Conservative-run authority said it needed to save £5m from the children's budget, but had "listened and updated its proposal".

In November, police were called to a borough council meeting in Great Yarmouth after campaigners protested against the plans and refused to leave the public gallery.

The centres offer a variety of services from free parenting courses, to children's classes and health checks.

Image caption Jon Watson uses a centre with his sons Callum (left), 4, and Aiden, 2, and says it is vital for his community

Jon Watson, 33, from Norwich, has been campaigning hard to stop the closure of his local children's centre at Bowthorpe.

His four-year-old son Callum had hearing problems when he was younger, and staff from the centre have been helping him catch up educationally.

"People don't want these centres to close. A lot of people use the Bowthorpe centre. Its loss will impact the area very badly," he said.

The council said about 1,600 people responded to its consultation and "many said how much they valued children's centres and the services they provided".

Nearly 1,000 people signed a petition against the plans.

Image caption The closure plans have lead to major protests

Labour councillor Mike Smith-Clare said: "I don't feel the council has listened. I feel it's been an absolute kick in the teeth. It's disgraceful. The long-term effect, it's going to destroy people's lives."

The council has said the money saved from the buildings will be spent on developing outreach services targeted at those who need them.

Stuart Dark, chairman of the committee, said: "We have listened and have updated our proposals."

"I believe we can provide effective, targeted support to children and families, through outreach support in people's homes and venues across the county, plus 15 Early Childhood and Family bases in the areas of highest need.

"This is part of our wider £65m work with children aged 0-5."

The children's services committee will discuss the plans on 22 January and any approved changes would take effect from October.