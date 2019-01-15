Norfolk

Man fined over car fitted with siren in King's Lynn

  • 15 January 2019
Ford Mondeo with blue lights fixed to front grille Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary
Image caption Clive Eglen, of Woodwark Avenue, King's Lynn, admitted using a vehicle fitted with a siren

A 58-year-old man who drove a Ford Mondeo with emergency-style blue lights fixed on the front has been fined.

Clive Eglen, of Woodwark Avenue, King's Lynn, admitted using a vehicle fitted with a siren.

He was stopped by Norfolk Police in the town last April. An original charge of impersonating a police constable, which he denied, was dropped.

On Monday, King's Lynn magistrates fined him £300, in addition to £100 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

In police photos, security stickers can be seen attached to the front and rear windows of the car; while a peaked cap and high-visibility garment, along with some scatter cushions can be seen on the vehicle's back parcel shelf.

Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary
Image caption A black peaked-cap, high-visibility jacket and some scatter cushions could be seen in the back of the car
Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary
Image caption The Ford Mondeo also had black-and-white chequered transfers stuck on its bodywork

